Updated on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 62°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 82°. West winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 54°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 81°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 53°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 77°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 50°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 78°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 50°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 80°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 56°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L3D – has occluded earlier on in the day, resulting in L3E being positioned near Kenosha, WI with a minimum central pressure of 997 mb. L3E is dragging a cold front through Indiana at this time, producing some strong rain showers and thunderstorms along the Ohio/Indiana border and into lower Michigan. Meanwhile, the remnants of Cristobal are located in the northern tip of Lake Superior with a minimum central pressure of 982 mb.

As we head through the evening hours, L3E will move through the central Great Lakes, and in doing so it will drag the cold front through Ohio. I am expecting widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to be likely in our region, and some of these rain showers and thunderstorms may be strong to severe with hail and strong winds. Once the cold front pushes through, the rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to taper away across the region. I am expecting partly cloudy skies during the overnight tonight with lows around 60° – 64°.

As we head into the day Thursday, dry air pulled in behind the cold front will likely keep things relatively quiet. However, mid-level lapse rates may be a little high given the amount of dry air present, and I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be around during the day. One or two of these clouds may become heavy and could try to produce a light rain shower in our region. Otherwise; temperatures will still be warm, but the muggy conditions will be much, much less. Decreasing cloud cover during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight hours. This, combined with a calm wind, may allow for our temperatures to drop down into the mid-50s across much of the region.

The upper level trough begins to retreat on Friday, however, a stray rain shower may be possible during the late morning/early afternoon as a secondary cold front pushes through the region. This will shift the winds to the northwest by the early afternoon, and temperatures will likely end up a few degrees cooler as we head into Friday Night.

The upper level trough will swing back down into our region on Saturday, and with this will come the possibility of a few rain showers on Saturday Afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the theme during the daytime, with mostly clear skies and lows down around 50° being likely for Saturday Night.

Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as the upper level trough develops into a closed upper level on Sunday Afternoon. This upper level low will spin around the lower Great Lakes Region and mid-Atlantic region, possibly allowing for some rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible across Pennsylvania. Some of this activity may try to sneak in during the days on Monday. The upper level low will then reconnect and weaken with the upper level pattern, leaving us with a little bit of an upper level ridge for Thursday and likely heading into Friday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

