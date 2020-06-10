Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl Brings On Summer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for a sweet relief from the heat Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl may have the solution.

The local establishment is known far and wide. Owner Joe Baker says the restaurant is currently offering seasonal and other fun flavors.

“Chocolate caramel marshmallow fudge sells a lot. The salted caramel, the cherry cordial and the peanut butter cup aren’t technically seasonal cause I’ve been leaving them up all year. Tom’s tracks and the coconut chocolate almond is a good get. Caramel chocolate brownie and red raspberry grand are good.”

Baker also listed all the ways the store is making it safer for its customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah everything is six feet apart, we have cones out front so when they’re standing in line they’re six feet apart. I have five tables in here because I wanted to make sure they were at least six feet apart. We have hand sanitizer everywhere. We have a detergent style cleaner that we clean the tables with and then we have something called biotrex.”

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl is open seven days a week and has outside seating.