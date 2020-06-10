Teen Suffers Multiple Gunshot Wounds

A 15-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds in an early Wednesday morning incident.

The Newark Police said they were called to the area of 400 Washington Street just after 4:00 a.m. There they located the teen with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter.

Detectives have identified another juvenile as a person of interest and have spoken to several witnesses.

Should anyone have any information which would assist in the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Newark Police Detective Bureau at 740-670-7215.