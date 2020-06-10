Standard names Philippe Montanier as its new coach

BRUSSELS (AP) — Standard Liege named Philippe Montanier as its new coach on Wednesday, replacing Michel Preud’homme.

The 55-year-old Montanier, a former goalkeeper like Preud’homme, previously coached in France and Spain. He led Real Sociedad to a fourth-place finish in La Liga in 2013.

Financial terms of the deal and the length of Montanier’s contract were not disclosed.

Preud’homme, a product of Standard’s youth system, will stay at the club as vice-president.

