Rushing Wind Biker Church to Hold 18th Annual Bikerfest Weekend

Local News
Megan Landis62

ZANESVILLE, OH – Rushing Wind Biker Church is holding their 18th Annual Bikerfest Weekend this Friday June 12th through Sunday June 14th.

Pastor Michael McGuire tells us the festivities will kick off starting this Friday at 7 PM.

“Well this is our 18th annual Bikerfest Weekend right here at Rushing Wind Biker Church, Zanesville Ohio. And what’s going on this weekend, Friday night at 7 o’clock we’re going to have a guest speaker and following that we’re going to recognize our healthcare workers. If you are a physician, if you are a nurse, and you work in the healthcare field we would love to see you this Friday at 7 o’clock and we’re going to feed you when our service is over and we just want to honor you and thank you for what you do.”

Events at the church will continue into Saturday and Sunday, including the honoring of First Responders and Veterans.

“Saturday morning we’re going to have a free breakfast for everyone and its a wonderful agenda, a great menu, recipe, bacon and eggs and sausage. We want to feed all the bikers and all of our guests. And then Saturday night we’re going to honor our first responders, if you are an EMT, a firemen, a police officer, if you are a pastor, we want you to come Saturday night at 7 o’clock and we want to honor you and thank you. Sunday morning we’re going to honor our veterans, we’re going to post our colors, and we’re going to honor our motorcycle clubs. We want to thank them for what they have done in our community and what our veterans have done for our nation.”

Pastor McGuire welcomes everyone to come together as a community, eat good food, and hear the good word of the Lord.

Also to note the bridge on East Pike between Sonora Road and Bald Hill Road is closed. To get to the church you can take 70 East to Exit 164 and head back west on East Pike.

