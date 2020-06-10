Police: Child ‘deceased for some time’ found in apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a young child has been found dead inside a Dayton apartment, and the child’s mother has been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Emergency responders were sent shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the North James H. McGee Boulevard apartment after neighbors reported not having seen the occupant for some time and a “real bad” smell coming from the unit.

Lt. Jason Hall said firefighters found “the remains of a small child who had clearly been deceased for some time.”

More information about the child was not released, but a police incident report referred to boy who was about a year old. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death and when the child died.

Police are to consult with the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office on charges.