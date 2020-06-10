Free Ohio Now to Hold Rally for Opening Schools This Fall

ZANESVILLE, OH – The group Free Ohio Now will be holding a rally for opening schools this fall at the Muskingum County Courthouse this Saturday at 11 AM.

Governor DeWine has stated that he intends to allow schools to open in the fall with start dates determined by the districts, however some are worried about virtual learning and other guidelines put in place.

Free Ohio Now activist Kay Clymer shares her concerns.

“How do children learn this way? Two days maybe in the classroom, the rest of the time will be at home on a computer. A first grader on the computer? Without mom being there? And lets say I’m the mother of a third grader, a sixth grader, and an eighth grader. How am I going to do this?”

Two different groups will be present at the rally to make their voices heard.

“We’re saying no. There’s two groups, there’s a group they’re mothers who are saying we want to go back to what was normal. And then there’s another group that doesn’t want this to happen, and they’re saying that, and they’ve got a petition. So the people coming on Saturday at 11 o’clock will have the opportunity to hear about the petition, sign the petition, if they bring their cell phones, and we’ve got to get all these people so Governor DeWine and the Doctor know that this can’t be.”

Free Ohio Now wants schools to return to how they were before the Corona Virus Pandemic.