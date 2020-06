The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a Coshocton man was injured while riding an ATV Tuesday night.

The accident took place on private property in the 16000 block of County Road 297 just after 11p.m.

Deputies found 29-year-old Gage Zimmer lost control of the ATV and overturned.

He was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and later transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The accident remains under investigation.