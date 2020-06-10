WEDNESDAY 6/10:

TODAY: Hazy, Hot & Humid. Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. High 89°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Low 63°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Cooler & Less Humid. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

Another hazy, hot and humid day across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Shower and storm chances will increase this afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but a couple tornadoes and hail cannot be ruled out.

Best chance of seeing showers and storms will occur during the first half of the overnight, with a cold front moving through the region. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible as well, mainly before midnight. Damaging winds will be the primary concern during the first half of the overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

We will be cooler and less humid as we wrap up the work week, with drier conditions. Temperatures will be right around par for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 Thursday and Friday.

An upper-level trough moves in for the weekend, bringing more cooler and less humid air into the Great Lakes and parts of the Ohio Valley. Highs will only warm into the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Lows may drop into the upper 40s Saturday night into the morning on Sunday.

We will see more seasonal warmth moves in for the start of the new work week, as highs will be back into the mid to upper 70s on Monday, and into the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com