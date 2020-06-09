Many businesses are eager to bring in new employees

ZANESVILLE – Many employers like Kellogg’s, Bilco, Dollar General, and, local hospitals have full time openings with benefits.

“As of this morning on the Ohio Means Jobs website, in the 43701 zip code, there were 602 jobs posted on there. So, we just want to encourage individuals that are looking for employment to get on Ohio Means Jobs,” Ohio Means Jobs – Muskingum County Supervisor Julie Metzger said.

The agency coordinates with both the employer and job seeker to try to make the ideal match.

“On the employer end of things that we do – we help them post their jobs, we do resume mining through Ohio Means Jobs to send resumes to them so they can take a look at the skill set to see if it would be a good match for them. We also can do just interviewing for them if they need that and then on the job seeker side, what we do is we explain the positions to them, show them how to apply, get them on the sites as well as helping them on the sites, as well as helping them with interviewing tips, as well as getting their resume put together,” Metzger said.

Metzger says that if you haven’t found a job you are looking for on the website, give Ohio Means Jobs a call because they can find all kinds of positions that are readily available.