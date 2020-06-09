Man Arrested after Striking EMS Vehicle and Leading Deputies on Chase

A driver is arrested in Coshocton County after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit after he struck an EMS vehicle.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it began Tuesday, June 9, 2020 around 12:30 am after they received a call about a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that had struck the EMS vehicle.

The vehicle was located traveling east on Chestnut Street in the area of 15th street. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued on Chestnut Street.

Authorities said it then made a U-turn in the area of North White Woman Street where it came to a stop by striking a cruiser. Minor damage was sustained by both vehicles, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Hardesty was arrested and taken to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.