Dresden Swim Center is perfect place to be during heat and humidity

ZANESVILLE – The center re-opened for the first time on June 2nd and has seen a lot of visitors in the week that it has been open.

“Today marks about a week since we’ve been open. (We) can’t ask for a better start to the summer. June has been really good weather-wise and its no secret, when you get 90 degree weather, you’re going to be busy. Even though its a Tuesday and a weekday, there’s going to be people coming,” Dresden Swim Center’s Pool Manager Nick Bice said.

Staff encourages social distancing and Bice says swimmers and sun bathers do a good job of following suit.

“Everybody has been handling it pretty well. We have markers all around our pool deck marking six feet. Our lines four our slide and diving boards have six feet marks and lifeguards try to enforce them to stay on the spots. People in one household can swim together and have chairs but I think people are doing a pretty good job of trying to keep their distance,” Bice said.

The pool is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM.