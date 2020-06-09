Chamber of Commerce is confident that plenty of tourists will make their way into the county

ZANESVILLE – The Zanesville – Muskingum Chamber of Commerce is excited as attractions start to re-open little by little. Vice President Kelly Ashby feels that Muskingum County is able to draw visitors because of its many unique features.

“I know that our museums are in touch with Ohio Museum Association and also of course with the guidelines that are out there from the Governor’s Office and the local health department, so putting all of those things in place and the Wilds opened this past weekend and we just have a lot of great things to see and do in Muskingum County. However, one of the things that is always out there and always available are the wonderful trails and outdoor spaces that we have,” Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kelly Ashby said.

The Chamber of Commerce does what it can itself to try to draw folks in from out of town.

“We are busy throughout the year attending trade shows. We have a visit Zanesville.Com website. We place ads in Ohio magazines, in Pittsburgh Living, Columbus Driving, so, advertising, promotion, we also have our visitor guides in lots of distribution centers throughout Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, so the visitors guides out there and lots of great distribution places,” Ashby said.

Ashby also hopes that another popular local attraction, the Lorena Sternwheeler, will be ready to set sail as early as late June.