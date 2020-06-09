Updated on Monday, 8 June 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT:

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 92°. East winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 71°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 89°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 81°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 56°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 82°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 54°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 78°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 50°.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 76°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L3C – was positioned right at the border of Saskatchewan, Minnesota and North Dakota with a minimum central pressure of 1000 mb. A warm front extends eastwards over to International Falls, SD and then drops down towards Eau Claire, WI before winding it’s way back into central Iowa. Meanwhile, the cold front extends through eastern North Dakota, eastern South Dakota and back into central before ending in northwestern Kansas. Another area of low pressure – L3D – is positioned in northwestern Kansas with a minimum central pressure of 1000 mb. Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving through central Arkansas. Meanwhile, clear skies have been around our region during much of the morning and afternoon, however, there are some high level cirrus moving in at this hour. Temperatures have been in the low to mid-80s across the area, and the winds have generally been from the east at around 5-10 mph.

As we head our way into the evening and overnight, some cirrus clouds may be present at times, however I am not expecting any cloud cover in the low to mid-levels, so for this reason I went ahead and gave tonight “clear skies”. Temperatures will likely try to drop a little quickly during the evening, but they will likely begin to level out during the late evening and overnight hours. The easterly breeze will possibly become a little southeasterly during the overnight hours, and this may help to keep our overnight low temperatures in the upper-50s overnight tonight. Meanwhile, L3C will be moving out of the far northern Plains and into western Ontario.

By Tuesday Morning, L3C will be positioned in western Ontario, whilst L3D begins to meander into central Kansas. Tropical Depression Cristobal will likely lose it’s tropical structure and become an extra-tropical low pressure (meaning, a “regular” – by Ohio standards – low pressure). This low pressure will begin to interact with L3C and L3D, both of whom will not be moving much after Tuesday Morning. As the day goes on, the remnants of Cristobal will begin moving out of central Missouri and into the Davenport, IA region. In doing so, it will absorb L3C and then L3C. The cold front from L3C will move forward on Tuesday Afternoon, and by Tuesday Evening the cold front will undercut L3C. Meanwhile in our region, partly cloudy skies will be the theme during the afternoon, whilst a southerly breeze helps to bring in some much warmer temperatures into the region. In fact, I am expecting our first 90° day of the season on Tuesday. With this heat will come some humidity, and heat index values may reach into the mid-90s in parts of our region. Just given the heat and the mugginess, it is possible for a stray rain shower and thunderstorm to develop in our region during the late afternoon, but I am not expecting much more than that in terms of precipitation during Tuesday Afternoon.

On Tuesday Night, Cristobal’s remnants will move over Lake Michigan and towards the Marquette, MI area. A new area of low pressure – L3E – will likely develop in place of L3C near Des Moines, IA. In doing so, a weak warm front may pass over our region, allowing for some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to pass over our region during the late evening and overnight hours. Otherwise; it will likely be a very, very muggy night with lows only around 71°.

By Wednesday, Cristobal will be over Lake Superior, whilst L3E will be right over Des Moines, IA. The cold front will begin pushing through the Mississippi River Valley during this time frame, and with it will come some rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be quick to rise on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, but with the cold front arriving with it’s rain showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, temperatures may not reach 90°. On a side note, if these thunderstorms do not begin to move in during the early afternoon hours, then we may very well reach into the lower-90s. Regardless, by the late afternoon hours, I am expecting widespread rain showers and thunderstorms in our region. I have not gotten a chance to get a good look at the situation during this time frame, but it is possible that some of these rain showers and thunderstorms could end up being strong, or possibly even severe. I will look more into it this evening and will try to get a Severe Weather Outlook posted by 10:30 PM EDT.

The cold front will push through on Wednesday Night, and in it’s wake will be some lingering rain showers possible. Isolated rain showers, and possibly a weak thunderstorm, will be possible on Thursday, but they will likely begin to taper off by the late afternoon/early evening hours. Meanwhile, the secondary cold front will be moving through the Great Lakes Region, and this may try to pass through on Friday, possibly giving us a couple of more rain showers. The cooler air will be delayed in our region until the passage of this secondary cold front. After this passage, then high temperatures look to stay in the upper-70s for Saturday and Sunday. There are some indications that my expected temperatures during these two days is possibly a degree or too warm, but given that it is June, I am hesitant to put high temperatures lower than 75° this far out into the forecast.

Otherwise; the large area of high pressure bringing us the relief from the heat will also bring some rather quiet weather into the region for the weekend. In fact, aside from a stray rain shower possible on Saturday, the rest of the weekend I am expecting to be generally mostly clear.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

