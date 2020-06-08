Zanesville FD delivered a new medic truck

ZANESVILLE – The ambulance was built by Horton Emergency Vehicles which is located in Grove City, Ohio. The new Medic One features a much larger patient compartment and is built with the framework from a 2019 Ford F-550.

“We had a six member firefighter/paramedic crew that was helpful in developing it. It actually became available to us, usually its an eight month build to get a brand new medic and they had another department cancel their order, so, with three months left in the build, we were able to actually get in on it. Our guys actually went up to the plant and helped create it to our specifications that will be best for the city of Zanesville,” Zanesville Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Bell said.

The Medic One is very valuable to the Fire Department and it will make transportation of patients much easier than the dated vehicle it had been using.

“What we were running before was a 1995. This had a much larger patient compartment so its a lot easier for us to have two, three, or four guys in there. It gives our guys a lot more room to work and (I) think it’ll be a lot more comfortable for the patients to,” ZFD Lieutenant Kyle Trout said.

The new medic is already in service and made its first two runs Sunday.