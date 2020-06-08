Muskingum Co. EMA was at S. Pleasant Grove Rd. to deal with lingering effects from gas spill

ZANESVILLE – Gas that leaked from the Marathon gas station last week made its way into wetlands along the road and with supervision from the EPA, the EMA conducted a burn on the wetland.

“The reason being is we can’t get into that area to get to all of the fuel and collect it so their supervisors had a meeting this morning and decided that the best way to remedy the problem is to burn it off. So, we’ve got Washington Township firing squad on scene along with the EPA, our office, Zembra Bros. and it’ll be a controlled burn to keep the fuel from going any further and to keep it out of the pond that its next to at this point,” EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said.

Jadwin says the gas spill occurred last Thursday night when a semi truck was attempting to turn around at the Marathon gas station on US 40 and struck a pump.