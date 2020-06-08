Motorcycle Crashes in Coshocton Co.

An afternoon motorcycle accident is under investigation in Coshocton County.

The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 they received a 911 call in reference to a crash with injuries in the area of 33799 State Route 541.

Deputies said that 50-year-old Edward Smith, of Springfield, Ohio and his passenger 59-year-old Pamela Smith had been riding their motorcycle east on State Route 541 when Mr. Smith lost control.

Authorities said Mr. Smith went off the right side of the road and rolled the motorcycle. Both Mr and Mrs. Smith were ejected, neither was wearing a helmet.

The sheriff’s office said Mr. Smith was treated at the scene and Mrs. Smith was flown by Med-Flight to Grant Hospital.