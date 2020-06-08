John McIntire Library reopens it doors to the public

ZANESVILLE – The library will be open Monday through Friday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The first hour is open for “at risk” patrons.

“So, people who have pre-existing conditions or people over the age of 60, we’re asking that they reserve the first hour from the 2 to 6 mark for those people who might have pre-existing conditions or are over the age of 60,” MCLS’ Marketing Director Sean Fennell said.

Staff is doing its due diligence to put visitor’s health at the forefront.

“So, we have a lot of things in place to keep people safe as possible. You can see behind me that we have plexiglass up at all of our public service desks. We have tape on the floor that is going to help people with social distancing. We also have hand sanitizer and face masks. We’re requiring everybody that enters the building to use hand sanitizer upon entering the building and to wear a face mask. We have all of that provided for people if they don’t have their own,” Fennell said.

The curbside pickup service is available at all of the MCLS library campuses. Fennell does not know when the other branches will re-open its doors at this time.