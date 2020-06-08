Dollar General to Add 55 Jobs in Expansion Project

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Monday announced the approval of assistance for 17 projects set to create 1,943 new jobs and retain 2,247 job statewide. Included in that group is the Dollar General distribution site in Muskingum County. The company plans to create 55 full-time positions, generating $1.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $29.5 million in existing payroll as a result of a new project. The 130,00 square foot addition will be used for fresh and cold storage products at its 1.2 million square foot facility at the EastPointe Business Center. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1,098 percent, six year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

