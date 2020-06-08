Century to Close Bank Office in Kroger in September

Century National Bank says it will be closing one of its offices on the north end of Zanesville. Marketing and Communication Director Bethany Lewis say their location inside Kroger will close on September 30th. Lewis says they have a bank branch almost next door at the intersection of Military Drive that officer a drive-thru and better meeting space for private conversations about loans and investments. She says they also have an office a few minutes north in front of the Mall at Brandywine Boulevard, which features extended hours and more. Lewis says each year President Pat Nash analyzes the trends and circumstances and decides where to open, close or relocate an office.

Please follow and like us: