MONDAY 6/8:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Warm & Dry. High 84°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 63°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hazy, Hot & Humid. High 91°

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to SE Ohio as we begin the new work week, along with more warmth. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, along with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Hottest air of the season will move in for the day on Tuesday, with highs around 90 for the first time this season in many areas across SE Ohio. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front, along the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, will move into the region on Wednesday. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible as well, especially during the afternoon into the evening on Wednesday.

Cooler and drier air will move in for the end of the week into the weekend, as highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s Friday through Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

