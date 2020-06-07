Organic Soaps at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market is home to many various vendors.

One such vendor is Kelly’s Hilltop Goats. Kassidey Tahai tells us more about their unique soaps.

“We sell goat soap and we also sell lotions. It is made out of goat’s milk and other natural things. It has no preservatives or anything like that. It has olive oil, coconut oil and palm oil. We also do natural scents, like the essential oils, it adds some smell but sometimes we leave that out of there for people who are sensitive.”

Tahai says that all the soaps are great but she has a few favorites.

“It’s honeysuckle, it’s real sweet smelling. I’m a sweet smelling person. Then also snuggle-type, and we also have sweater weather. They’re real fruity smelling. Fun smells that I like. Also charcoal soap. It doesn’t have a scent but it’s really good for like, oily skin.”

The Zanesville Farmers market runs every Saturday from nine to noon in the Adornetto’s parking lot.