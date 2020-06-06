Fairground Farmers Market Adds Fair Food

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The blue ribbon farmers market at the fairgrounds has started inviting vendors selling fair food.

Vice President Dave Kreis explains the food vendors.

“Well today we have three vendors here, we have the pork tenderloin, the lemonade stand and caramel corn. They’re doing very well today, they’ll be here the rest of the day and tomorrow too. Next week it’ll be three new vendors here, we’re trying to mix it up and make it more attractive. They’ve done real well so far.”

Kreis explains that the vendors are there to make up for their loss of revenue.

“With everything being shut down and just now starting to open back up, it gives them avenue to have some income now. Hopefully more events will start happening and more events will come for them too… It was worked between the fair board and the local vendors and just a good avenue to go.”

The vendors will open tomorrow at ten am and run until seven pm.