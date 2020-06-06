Bakery Sells Sweet Treats at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Wilson Family Bakery uses the Maple Avenue farmers market to sell their goods each week.

Baker Dillon Wilson gave a run down on what the shop has to offer as well was what makes his goods better than others.

“So we have everything you could think when you think sweets. We do a lot of smaller sized stuff, we do cookies, cinnamon rolls, buckeyes, whoopie pies, we offer cake pops that are special order. We have many different variations of different loaves of bread flavors… We really take the time to perfect everything that we bake. Everything is made day of, day before so it’s very very fresh, completely custom. Made with love, that’s what separates everything.”

Wilson says that everything is fairly priced to sell.

“Everything is priced to sell, so we usually bag everything individually so cookies range, five for two dollars if they’re more than that we usually box them if they’re different. We’ll do dozens of varieties of cookies for five dollars. We do whoopie pies. We usually sell two for a dollar-fifty or four for three dollars.”

Wilson Family Bakery will be at the farmers market every Saturday and can be found on social media and on their website.