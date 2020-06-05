South Zanesville Fire Department Will Hold Annual Chicken Barbecue

ZANESVILLE, Oh- The South Zanesville Fire Department will be holding their annual Chicken Barbecue Fundraiser this Sunday June 7th.

The money raised during this fundraiser is very important in helping support the local community and the South Zanesville Fire Department.

“The fundraiser, the department club puts on we use the money to help other local charities in town. When they need something we try to help and support them like they support us. We also use it to buy different small pieces of equipment for the department.”

This years fundraiser will look different than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions set forth by the Health Department.

“Due to COVID-19 we will be doing carry out only. Our drive through and pick up go so that you can either drive through or walk up and pick up. We will not have any sit down just because we want to comply with all the health department rules at this time.”

The fundraiser will take place at the South Zanesville Fire Department, they will have 1,300 chicken dinners prepared, and will begin serving at 11 am on Sunday until they sell out.