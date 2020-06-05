Muskingum County EMA and Zemba brothers working to clean up gasoline

ZANESVILLE – A pump at a Marathon gas station was struck by a semi-truck last night. When the pump was struck, piping was sheared off from below the pump’s emergency shutoff valve. This caused the pump to activate and emit gas.

“Gasoline got out into 40, into the storm sewers, now its traveling downstream towards some ponds. Zemba Brothers, their division that does HAZMAT got the gasoline stopped before it got to the two ponds so its just going to be an all day cleanup,” EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said.

Jadwin says that five hundred to one thousand gallons of gas spewed out of the machine. He confirms that it is safe to walk around the gas station. The biggest concern is the effect the spill has on the environment.

“What’s here has been cleaned up. It’s what’s in the storm sewers and what’s in the streams downstream that we got to worry about right now; the environmental impact. The EPA is here, O-DOT’s been here, a lot of agencies are involved this morning,” Jadwin said.

Jadwin hopes that the job can be fully taken care of by the end of the day. The nearby South Pleasant Grove Road will be closed until work is complete.