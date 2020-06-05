Kansas agrees to $2.55M settlement with ex-football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced late Friday it had reached a settlement with former football coach David Beaty, who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract.

The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes.

The two sides had been in a legal battle since shortly after Kansas fired Beaty near the end of the 2018 season. His contract called for a $3 million buyout, but the school refused to pay it after discovering potential NCAA infractions during routine end-of-season interviews with Beaty’s coaching staff.

The school reported the discoveries to the NCAA and was given a Level II violation.

Beaty, who won just six games in four seasons, filed his lawsuit in March 2019 in an attempt to get the full sum of his contract. The settlement will be paid from the money placed in escrow the year after he was fired.

Associated Press

