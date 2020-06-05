Fuel Spill Clean-up Underway in Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says clean-up is underway after a fuel spill. E-M-A Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says Thursday around 11:00 pm a Marathon Gas pump was struck by a vehicle and a large amount of gasoline leaked out. The location of the spill was US 40 at Pleasant Grove Road, Jadwin says some of the fuel leaked into nearby ditches and a pond. Crews are working Friday morning to clean up the spill. The Ohio Environment Protection Agency was been called to oversee the clean up.

