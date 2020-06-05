Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant: “My season is over.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes.

“My season is over,” Durant told The Undefeated on Friday. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”

Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for Golden State in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto.

He also had COVID-19 this year.

