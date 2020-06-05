FRIDAY 6/5:

TODAY: Few Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 87°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog. Muggy. Low 65°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

A few showers, perhaps a storm will be possible across SE Ohio today, with most of the rain potential occurring during the morning. Skies will gradually begin clearing throughout the afternoon. It will remain very muggy once again, with highs in the mid to upper 80s today.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible, especially after midnight. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

We will see more sunshine and dry weather will be with us this weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s on Saturday, and only into the upper 70s on Sunday.

The drier weather continues into the early half of the new work week, with warmer temperatures. Highs will be near 90 by Tuesday! Showers and storms return by Wednesday, and some rain chances will linger into Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we round out the new work week.

Have a Great Friday!

