Zanesville Community Theater presenting a production that can only be seen online

ZANESVILLE – The play is a comedy titled “the show must go online”. It features twenty youth performers from local schools.

“Kids from all over the area, from all of the schools, home schoolers are involved too. Each character is a different piece of the puzzle so each kid got to create a character on their own. It wasn’t a lot of stage direction for when it needed to be so they got to decide to look like and how it was going and how she would speak and what their piece of the puzzle would be,” Show Director Sarah Gantzer said.

Gantzer feels the title of the production is appropriate for the circumstance that the community theater has been forced to deal with.

“One of the lyrics of the song is like dust off your webcam and make it shine. It’s just we can’t be together in the building but it doesn’t mean that arts have to die. It doesn’t mean that we still can’t do theater and create cool things so, I mean, they’ve now that can be performed online so I think its pretty fun,” Gantzer said.

The show will be presented on the theater’s website Friday at 7 PM and tickets need to be purchased no later than 6 PM that day.