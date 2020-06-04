The Boston Marathon has been moved to Zanesville for a local runner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- For the first time in its 124-year history, The Boston Marathon won’t be happening in Boston.

It’ll be done virtually for all the runners that qualified for the 2020 race. Meaning runners will get to run the 26.2 mile race any where they choose, as long as it’s completed between September 7th-14th.

Bill Crane, who qualified for his first Boston Marathon, is planning on running his virtual marathon in Zanesville.

When it comes to sending his time and receiving all the honors that come with the Boston Marathon, Crane with have a Garmin watch that will track his time and then send it to the Boston Athletic Association.

Katie McNeil, who has ran eight marathons in her life, was helping, Crane, train for his first Boston Marathon.

While McNeil didn’t plan on running the Boston race in 2020, she still feels for all the runners that will miss out on getting the chance to run in the historical city of Boston.

WHIZ Sports spoke with the two about the race and what it means to compete in it.