Ohio State Highway Patrol reminding motorists to keep eyes out for work zones

ZANESVILLE – Even if a driver may be in a hurry, its important to remember that the work zone posted is not an inconvenience but a service. It is paramount that the drivers remember that the construction workers on the highway come first.

“We just ask that people follow the speed limit, that they slow down, and then also that they need to move over if they see a construction worker zone that has flashing lights; any vehicle with flashing lights we’re asking; people are required by law to move over,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brice Nihiser said.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there’s been 15 work crews who have been struck by motorists since mid-February of this year. This includes an accident where a Croosksville man was killed in a work zone Monday morning.

“It’s probably a combination effect. There’s typically a slower speed through a work zone which means people may be following too close or may just now be obeying that speed limit that’s in place. That’s why we ask people to follow that speed limit and make sure that you can have a safe following distance,” Nihiser said.

Nihiser also recommends that motorists leave a little bit earlier when heading to their destination. This decreases the likelihood that a driver will speed to get to where they need to go.