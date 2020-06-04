Muskingum Valley Council – Boys Scout of America is hopeful that it can find ways to raise funds

ZANESVILLE – The boy scouts have had to nix three scheduled fundraisers because of the pandemic and have had to slow down its regular community campaign.

“We are hoping to be able to do the popcorn sale. That happens in the Fall. Maybe things will be cleared up enough and, if not, there’s an online option and we’ll try to do the best job we can of scouts reaching out to their friends and neighbors online,” Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts Executive Director Ed Mulholland said.

The boy scouts had also created a nifty social distancing championship team award and the honor goes to a young man who best meets requirements laid out in the contest.

“It features the world’s social distancing champions like Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster which are pretty good because nobody ever sees them right? So, we’re just trying to encourage kids to learn about social distancing, hand washing, wearing a mask properly and why its important so they win that award,” Mulholland said.

Mulholland says there is still no time like the present for parents to enroll their boys if they’re interested in joining the scouts. To do so, they can reach out to the Muskingum Valley Council’s office.