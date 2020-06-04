Muskingum County Reports First Death from COVID-19

The Muskingum Count Unified Command is reporting the first death from COVID-19. Officials say it is an 81-year-old resident who died with multiple serious conditions, including coronavirus. No additional personal information is being released.

The Command Center also announced that two more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Case 53 is an 80-year-old man who is hospitalized. The case is not related to previous cases. Case 54 is a 51-year-old man who is recovering at home. An investigation is pending. There have been 50 confirmed cases and four probable cases in Muskingum County.