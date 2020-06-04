Eastside Community Ministry is Accepting Clothing, Food, and Monetary Donations

ZANESVILLE, Oh- The Eastside Community Ministry is back to taking clothing donations for their clothing bank.

Executive Director Jamie Trout tells us about how you may go about shopping for clothes if you are in need and how to donate clothes to the clothing bank.

“We’re opening back up, this week was our first week and we are allowing one person to visit our clothing bank at a time and they are able to visit Monday through Thursday from 9 am till noon. We are asking that everyone have a face covering when they come in the building. They’ll be able to shop for 15 minutes and again one person at a time will be allowed to visit. We are accepting clothing donations again, Monday through Thursday and we will accept those from 9 am until noon. We are just asking that everyone that drops off donations have them in a sealed bag for us.”

Eastside Community Ministry is also taking food and monetary donations at this time.

“So our food pantry is continuing to accept donations we are open for our food pantry Monday through Thursday from 9 am till 4 pm. So if you’re interested in making a donation we take all non-perishable items and we are also accepting monetary donations always and you can donate on our website or give us a call or mail in a check.”

Trout also tells us that they have few volunteers and to please be patient and respectful when dropping off donations.