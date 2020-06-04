Crooksville Man Dies in Construction Zone Accident

The Circleville Post of the Highway Patrol says a Crooksville man was killed in a construction zone accident. Troopers say a Mack commercial tractor and trailer was heading south on I-71 in Madison County in a work zone. A pick-up truck, with an arrow board, was stopped and partially in the right lane. A paver, construction trailer and a pick-up truck were also on the right berm in the construction zone at the time. Investigators say the commercial vehicle failed to change lanes and struck the pick-up truck with the arrow-board. As a result the additional vehicles in the construction zone were also struck. Troopers say the driver of the commercial vehicle was 58-year-old Daniel Danielson of New Lexington. The operator of the pick up was 28-year-old Clinton Baker of Crooksville. Baker was taken by Med Flight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The Monday morning crash remains under investigation.

