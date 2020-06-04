Cam West adjusting to the times as he gets ready for year one with Tri-Valley

DRESDEN, Ohio- It’s no question, being a first year head coach in any sport at any level can be difficult. With what we’re going through right now, with COVID-19, there’s a lot more challenges that come with being a first year head coach, just ask Tri-Valley football coach, Cam West.

“After I took the job in December, January, I was really excited to get started. Then the second week of March, we were actually getting ready to max out the next week when Governor DeWine shut down schools so that was kind of a gut punch,” West said.

Tri-Valley senior wide receiver and defensive back, Karter Jones said, “The whole time we were out we had workouts to do so we had like Zoom calls and stuff to help stay in touch a little bit.

“I think the kids are so happy to be back in the facility and at least see their friends, even though they have to be six feet away. They’re kind of self motivated and their pushing each other. Not in the normal way, no high fives, handshakes, none of that but their doing a nice job,” said West.

Jones said, “It’s nice, it’s a lot better to see your friends instead of having to face time them or something, but the whole six feet apart thing is still kind of hard.”

Now we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of months with COVID-19 but I can tell you this much, there’s nothing more that West and the Scotties want than to be able to fill Jack Anderson Stadium with screaming Scottie fans in the fall.