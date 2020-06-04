THURSDAY 6/4:

TODAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Muggy. High 83°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 67°

FRIDAY: Few Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible across SE Ohio, with the best chance occurring late this afternoon into the evening. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, with strong winds and hail being the primary concern. It will be another warm and muggy day, with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be with us tonight, with most occurring before midnight. It will continue to be warm and muggy otherwise, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A few shower and storm chances will continue into Friday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A spotty shower will be possible early on Saturday, otherwise most of the weekend is looking dry across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s on Saturday and into the mid 70s on Sunday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com