Zanesville – Muskingum County Port Authority helping some local businesses complete projects

ZANESVILLE – Two projects that are both located at the Eastpointe Business Park began in late 2019. These are the additions of an AMG Vanadium and an expansion for Dollar General. With assistance from the Port Authority, those assignments are still ongoing.

“This change has definitely thrown for a loop, especially those with small business. So, economic development has changed a little bit here locally. We’ve been more involved in programs through the CARES Act. Through SBA, through the Bureau of Workman’s Comp, through out partner Jobs Ohio and Ohio Southeast to get information out to support small businesses whether its cash flow management, grants, rent payments, utility payments… you name it,” ZMC Port Authority’s Matt Abbott said.

The Port Authority has been forced not to adapt to COVID-19, but, to adapt to the businesses who may be dealing with unfamiliar circumstances.

“We’ve adapted to fit what we do as a Port Authority to the needs of businesses along with the Chamber of Commerce as well, so, that’s of upmost importance; that we have to be at the speed of business as best as we possibly can to assist those companies, those small businesses, that are still seeing the struggle assisting those small businesses to find alternatives or to find avenues to make their business better,” Abbott said.

Abbott says that the addition of the new Dollar General will create about 55 more jobs in the county.