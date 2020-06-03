Zanesville football is back with not much rust to shake off

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Normally this time of the year, when the temperature reaches about 90 degrees, being outside can be quite brutal.

But for a lot of high school athletes, being out in the heat is a nice treat. Many of our local high schools have welcomed back their athletes and coaches to the athletic facilities.

On Tuesday afternoon, Zanesville football was doing their usual conditioning practice. For Head Coach Chad Grandstaff keeping his players hydrated wasn’t the only prioiry.

Social distancing is another thing Grandstaff has to look out for. Making sure his players are spaced out and following the guidelines put in place due to COVID-19.

The Blue Devils were away,from each, other for over two months and when the team got back together, Grandstaff was quite pleased to see a lot of his guys hadn’t missed a beat.