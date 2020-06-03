The Dresden Swim Center Opens Its Doors to the Public

DRESDEN, OH- The Dresden Swim Center opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.

Pool Manager Nick Bice tells us the Health Department made their visit yesterday and they were satisfied with the guidelines they have set in place.

“Our guidelines are that we do have barriers in the water to help classify 6 foot distancing, we have markers around our pool deck, and every single one of our tables and chairs are spread out 6 feet apart so to avoid those gatherings and stuff.”

Things will be different as you head to the pool this summer, including the way you gain access to the pool itself.

“As of right now we normally sell our memberships and stuff but as of right now we just do daily admission at $7 a person, ages 2 and under are free and then also we are selling our punch card passes which are 12 visits for the price of 10 at $70. So those are the only things we are offering right now, I see in the future maybe after a couple weeks we’ll start allowing some memberships for the rest of the summer but for right now that’s our big change.”

The Dresden Swim Center is also not having group or private swim lessons at this time. Bice is hopeful that this will change by the end of summer, but as of right now swim lessons cannot be offered.

Bice also wants people to be aware that they do not currently have a maximum capacity and he does not expect to have to turn people away.