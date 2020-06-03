Terry’s Tavern, the Barn & Keith Shrider Insurance partnering to provide free meal to graduating seniors

ZANESVILLE – You may have seen a billboard on Maple Avenue that explains what the partnership is doing. The students are able to receive one free meal from either the Barn or Terry’s.

“There’s a postcard that each of one of the seniors will get and they can bring it to Terry’s or they can bring it to the Barn to get a one topping pizza and soda at the Barn (or) a cheeseburger and fries down here at Terry’s. Its really just something that we can give back to these kids that lost so much. They missed out on senior skip day, they missed out on graduation walking, graduation parties – all of those things because of social distancing. So (it’s) just something to give back,” the Barn Owner Jim Watson said.

The service hits close to home for Terry’s Tavern Manager Joanne Holanda who is the mother of a graduate from the class of 2020.

“As a mother of a senior this year, its nice to give back and let them know we understand that they’ve had a difficult year dealing with all of this and its nice to know that they can come somewhere and know that they’re supported by the community,” Holanda said.

Students who are interested in the free food need to get a card from Keith Shrider Insurance on Maple and bring it one of the two restaurants. Keith Shrider Insurance can be reached at 740 – 450 – 8888.