Teen Struck by Car

A Coshocton County teen is injured after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it took place before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 600 block of South Eighth Street in Coshocton.

Deputies said the 13-year-old was riding his bike without a helmet eastbound through an alley and didn’t stop when entering the roadway.

27-year-old Elizabeth Lahmon, who was traveling south on Eighth Street couldn’t stop in time and struck the child.

The teen was taken to Coshocton County Regional Medical Center and was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital by MedFlight for treatment of his injuries.

Lahmon was cited for driving under suspension.