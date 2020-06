ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Panther football got back to work on Monday. Despite the heat, Maysville was excited to be reunited and back together again.

Head Coach Craig Clarke is taking all the precautions necessary to keep his players safe from COVID-19.

These are challenging times right now as it can be hard for teams to get back in the groove and make up for all the time that was lost. Which is why having solid senior leadership can make all the difference.