WEDNESDAY 6/3:

TODAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 85°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Early. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 81°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely, especially this afternoon into the evening, as a cold front moves into the region today. Strong to Severe storms will be possible, especially late this afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado will not be completely ruled out, especially east of Zanesville. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the overnight, but severe storm chances will diminish as we head into the second half of the overnight. Temperatures will drop only into the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible Thursday into Friday, but chances will be less than today and tonight. Temperatures will continue to be above average, with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday through Saturday.

We will see drier and cooler conditions as we head into the second half of the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s on Sunday. The dry weather looks to continue into the start of the new work week, but warmer temperatures will return as well, with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com