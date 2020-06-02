Muskingum County Land Bank accepting bids to find owner for former Lear Property

Local News Stories
Chip Reid299

ZANESVILLE – The minimum bid for the nearly 30 acre site is $28,000 but the land bank is adding several stipulations to the sale.

“We are requiring that, first, they have the financial ability to clean up the site and redeveloping it. We are requiring a timeline on the cleanup and, then, on the back of end of that, we have to the option to bond or take a deposit of accounts to make sure that the site is actually cleaned up,” Muskingum County Land Bank Executive Director Andy Roberts said.

Roberts’ goal is simple for the property but he feels the need to control, clean, and put the old Lear Property to good use is paramount.

“It’s not up to me, it’s up to my board. I think what we’re looking for is what is going to be best for the community as a whole and how we can best utilize that site,” Roberts said.

The Land Bank opened up bidding on May 1st and they are all due to be submitted by June 18th at 4:30 PM.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Chip Reid

Related Posts

Muskingum Co. Joint Unified Command Center meets for weekly COVID-19 update

Chip Reid

State of Ohio files lawsuit against owners of former Lear Property and Mosaic Tile Property

Chip Reid

Genesis Healthcare System is opening new facility

Chip Reid