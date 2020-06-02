Muskingum County Land Bank accepting bids to find owner for former Lear Property

ZANESVILLE – The minimum bid for the nearly 30 acre site is $28,000 but the land bank is adding several stipulations to the sale.

“We are requiring that, first, they have the financial ability to clean up the site and redeveloping it. We are requiring a timeline on the cleanup and, then, on the back of end of that, we have to the option to bond or take a deposit of accounts to make sure that the site is actually cleaned up,” Muskingum County Land Bank Executive Director Andy Roberts said.

Roberts’ goal is simple for the property but he feels the need to control, clean, and put the old Lear Property to good use is paramount.

“It’s not up to me, it’s up to my board. I think what we’re looking for is what is going to be best for the community as a whole and how we can best utilize that site,” Roberts said.

The Land Bank opened up bidding on May 1st and they are all due to be submitted by June 18th at 4:30 PM.