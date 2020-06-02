Governor DeWine: Goal To Start K-12 Schools in the Fall

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday hosted a COVId-19 briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus. He announced that it is his goal to start K-12 schools in the fall. DeWine says the date for starting classes is solely in the power of local school boards and that will continue to be the case.

The Governor also said that health care providers may resume all surgeries and procedures that had previously been delayed.

He issued guidelines that included maintaining adequate inventories of personal protection equipment, creating a plan for conservation of monitoring use of PPE, other supplies, and equipment, that could include decontamination and reuse, maintain a reliable supply chain to support their non-COVID-19 cases and respond to an expected surge in COVID-19 cases, if needed. He also said they must define processes for timely COVOD-19 testing of patient and staff, and continue to use telehealth whenever possible.

Ohio has 33,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2041 deaths.