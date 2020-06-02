F1 season will start with 2 races at the Austrian GP in July

Sports
Associated Press5

PARIS (AP) — The Formula One season will start with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

Governing body FIA said in a statement Tuesday that the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12. The next race on the schedule will be in Hungary on July 19 with consecutive races to follow at the British GP on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Further races are scheduled for Spain on Aug. 16 and Belgium on Aug. 30, with Italy completing the eight-race European swing on Sept. 6.

Four races have been canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic — the season-opening Australian GP, the Monaco GP, the French GP and the Netherlands GP.

F1 remains hopeful of holding 15-18 of the scheduled 22 races by re-arranging the six that were postponed.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hungarian league reprimands player for George Floyd shirt

Associated Press

Portuguese soccer league next in line to resume in Europe

Associated Press

Hungarian league reprimands player for George Floyd shirt

Associated Press