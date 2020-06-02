TUESDAY 6/2:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer & More Humid. High 82°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Muggy. High 85°

DISCUSSION:

A warmer Tuesday across SE Ohio, along with more humidity across the region. Highs will climb back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will still remain comfy this morning, but we will begin to feel the humidity more this afternoon. Skies will feature more sunshine across the region late this morning into the afternoon.

A warm and muggy overnight on-tap, with lows in the mid to upper 60s, under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to form during the afternoon into the evening on Wednesday. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary concern, along with heavy rain. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for your mid-week, with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue to be with us across SE Ohio through the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will begin to lessen as we begin the weekend, and we will be drier Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend, with highs dropping into the upper 70s by Sunday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

